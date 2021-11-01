Jack Kennedy was driving a silver BMW X3 when he was involved in a collision on the A19 between Seaham and Murton on Friday night (October 29).

The 22-year-old from Hartlepool was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: “Jack was a wonderful son and fiancé who always put others before himself.

“He was very hardworking but loved spending time with his friends outdoors.

“Jack’s main passion was horses and he built a close-knit friendship with those in that community who will miss him dearly.

“We have had an overwhelming response from our friends, family and the local community who we can’t thank enough.

“We would now ask to be left in peace to grieve the loss of our son.”

Jack Kennedy, 22, who tragically died following a collision on the A19.

The incident took place at 8.43pm on the southbound carriageway near the Dalton Park slip road, and resulted in the A19 being closed in both directions while the emergency services worked at the scene.

Following the incident, a spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched a doctor, a paramedic ambulance, two HART (hazardous area response team) crews and a clinical officer to attend a patient who was reported to have serious injuries.”

Police officers would still like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone who can help with investigations is urged to Call Durham Constabulary on 101 and quote incident number 464.

