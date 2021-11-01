Coroner's appeal after death of Sunderland man George McNish

A Coroner’s officer has appealed for help tracing the family of a Sunderland man who died in hospital.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:52 pm

Eighty-one-year-old George McNish lived at Lakeside Village

He passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital last week.

Sunderland Coroner’s Office does not have any contact details for Mr McNish’s family, but it is believed he may have had a brother.

Anyone who is able to provide any information of Mr McNish’s family should contact Coroner’s Officer Alison Leonard on 0191 5617842 or via e-mail at [email protected]

