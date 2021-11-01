Eighty-one-year-old George McNish lived at Lakeside Village

He passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Coroner’s Office does not have any contact details for Mr McNish’s family, but it is believed he may have had a brother.

Anyone who is able to provide any information of Mr McNish’s family should contact Coroner’s Officer Alison Leonard on 0191 5617842 or via e-mail at [email protected]

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Mr McNish passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital