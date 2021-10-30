Police appeal for information after man dies in crash on A19

The one-vehicle collision, which involved a silver BMW X3, happened at 8.43pm on Friday, October 29, on the A19 southbound carriageway near the Dalton Park slip road.

Emergency CPR was carried out on the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stock image of the A19 looking south, just after the Easington junction. Picture by FRANK REID

It has since reopened.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.45pm.

"We dispatched a doctor, a paramedic ambulance, two HART (hazardous area response team) crews and a clinical officer to attend a patient with serious injuries.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 464.

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.