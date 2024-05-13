Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘We sadly know all too well the utter devastation that knife crime can cause’

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s knife crime lead, with one of the surrender bins.

"Ditch a knife and save lives" is the message from police for Operation Sceptre, a week of activity aimed at tackling knife crime and taking more weapons out of the wrong hands.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers carry out various programmes throughout the year, targeting offenders and educating young people about the dangers of knives. Work will also be done by Trading Standards to ensure retailers them responsibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week will see teams build on that work with targeted patrols and searches across the Force area.

Between Monday, May 13 and Sunday 19 police will also be executing warrants and working alongside partner organisations at transport hubs across the region to seize harmful weapons.

Surrender bins will also be placed at seven police stations, including Southwick, with members of the public encouraged to hand over unwanted knives or other sharp sharp items or knives so that they can be disposed of properly.

School children across will meanwhile be given talks on the extreme dangers of carrying knives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s knife crime lead, said: “As a Force, we sadly know all too well the utter devastation that knife crime can cause, not only to the victims and their families but also the loved ones and friends of those who carry out such violence.

“We are under no illusions of the work that is required to combat knife crime, and each and every day our officers are tasked to target those individuals who cause harm in our communities.

“Operation Sceptre is a great opportunity for us to carry out enhanced activity in this area, targeting offenders, getting weapons out of circulation and educating young people on why they should under no circumstances be carrying knives.

“We are also calling on the public to help us by playing their part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please use the opportunity provided this week to hand in any unwanted knives or sharp objects so there is no chance that they can fall into the wrong hands.

The message on the surrender bin says it all.

“If you do have concerns about someone in possession of a knife, don’t hesitate to contact us so that we can take the appropriate action or alternatively get in touch with Crimestoppers.