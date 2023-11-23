Dozens of arrests as Operation Sceptre cracks down on knife crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumbria Police knife crime crackdown has seen dozens of arrests.

Operation Sceptre was a week of action between November 13 and 19, which saw 142 arrests, 121 items recovered and almost 500 children educated on the dangers of carrying a blade.

Officers carried out 146 stop and searches and 19 weapon sweeps while 81 people were visited by specialist officers after attempting to buy and import offensive weapons into the country.

Officers enter an address as part of Operation Sceptre

Red surrender bins were also in place at a number of police stations and 90 unwanted sharp items were disposed of safely. A total of 28 shops were also visited alongside Trading Standards to test out their policies.

As well as deploying officers to transport hubs, Police Cadets and Trading Standards teams were also used to help ensure retailers are playing their part in asking for identification and storing items safely.

Colleagues in the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) also helped deliver a powerful message to 467 pupils, handing out copies of a powerful letter penned by the mother of murdered schoolboy Tomasz Oleszak.

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Force lead for knife crime and serious youth violence, now runs Northumbria Police’s newly created Prevention Department: “Knife crime is an issue which touches everyone across the Force area and requires a communal solution," she said.

"As a police force, our role is to keep people safe, and to relentlessly pursue those individuals carrying and using weapons for their own gain – and putting others at risk.

"Operation Sceptre is a great way for us to show the public just how passionate and determined we are about tackling this type of criminality.

"This time around we have had incredible support, and I would like to thank Kamila Wisniewska for her powerful contribution.

"As someone who is still grieving and trying to come to terms with the lasting damage knives can cause, I know it will not have been easy for her to write that letter – but her message is loud and clear – let’s all continue to take action and save lives.

"Op Sceptre has delivered some amazing results but I want to reassure communities this is not a one-off. Enforcement activity and disruption is going on year-round, as is the work we carry out with our partners across retail, transport and a range of other areas."

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness was delighted with the outcome of the operation: “What we are doing is working, it’s having an impact," she said.

"Operation Sceptre is about shining the spotlight on the efforts that are being carried out day in, day out, to prevent violence in the North East.

Some of the weapons seized

"We all know that to truly fight knife crime it can’t be about law enforcement alone. We have to get ahead of the problem. Kids need to understand that carrying a knife is never the answer.

"Putting the heart-breaking letter written by Kamila, Tomasz’s mother, in front of school kids across the region couldn’t make that message any clearer. The impact of knife crime on individuals, families and the wider community is devastating – it impacts everyone.

If you have information about someone who is in possession of a prohibited weapon, or want to report any suspicious activity, please get in touch using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Force website or call 101.