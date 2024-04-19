Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenagers have been given an immersive insight into the murder of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown to highlight the true impact of knife crime.

Simon and Tanya Brown inside the college's 360 degree 'igloo' which has been used to recreate the scene of Connor's death

Connor’s parents Simon and Tanya have been taking part in a pioneering project with officers from Northumbria Police, the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) and Education Partnership North East.

Connor was just 18-years-old when he was killed in an alleyway in Sunderland city centre on February 24, 2019. He had been stabbed five times by 20-year-old Leighton Barrass who was later sentenced to life behind bars after being convicted of his murder.

Barrass’ co-accused Ally Gordon was found guilty of manslaughter and handed a prison sentence of three years and six months.

The new project saw seventeen Hetton Academy students, aged 11-14, take part in participate in an innovative week-long Trainee Detective programme.

Split into teams at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus, they were challenged to solve the case after being walked through each step of the Northumbria Police investigation.

Advanced 360 immersive technology and virtual reality in the college's Innovation Space allowed the youngsters to walk through the crime scene and a custody suite to evaluate the evidence.

The trainees also received expert medical testimony on Connor’s fatal injuries and the attempts to save the teenager’s life, before paying a visit to Sunderland Magistrates’ Court for a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on the judicial process - and even a visit to the cells.

Tanya and Simon have dedicated themselves to saving other families from the pain the have gone through, setting up the Connor Brown Trust to highlight the reality of carrying a knife: “This project is something very different, it’s a new way of learning and these children are learning so much about knife crime, including the consequences of their actions,” said Tanya.

“It’s very hands-on and will definitely help younger generations engage with the sessions and leave a real impact on them. More communities should be looking to replicate this fantastic project; it’s been incredible to be part of something so important.”

Sunderland College's new innovative project is using advanced 360 immersive technology and virtual reality to educate young people around the dangers of knife crime.

Detective Inspector Angela Hewitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “Connor’s murder is just one example of the utter devastation carrying a knife can cause.

“Lives are lost, and futures destroyed in the blink of an eye, which is why, as a Force, we are doing all that we can to prevent further instances of knife crime.

“This project is a brilliant and engaging initiative which has managed to deliver our key messages to children in an innovative and captivating manner.

“We would like to thank our partner organisations for all their efforts, and most importantly Connor’s family for their support.

“Without their continued strength and dedication to the cause, this hugely impactful week as part of our ongoing prevention efforts would not have been possible.”

Gerard Elder, Immersive Learning Lead at Education Partnership North East, said it had been ‘a fantastic week’: “The young people from Hetton Academy have enthusiastically taken part in the various activities and shown that they have marvellous brains that can evaluate crime scenes and piece together all the evidence,” he said.

“The project has dramatically increased their awareness of the dangers of knives through both the use of immersive technologies and the dedicated input from Northumbria Police and the NEROCU.