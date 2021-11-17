Another teenager to appear in court charged with murder of 18-year-old Jack Woodley in Houghton

Police said another teenager has been arrested and charged with murder after teenager Jack Woodley was found severely injured on Saturday, October 17, near The Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street, Houghton.

Police say Mr Woodley, who was from the Durham area, died in hospital from his injuries on the Sunday night.

Following the teenager’s death, an investigation was launched, and nine teenagers were arrested.

Jack Woodley, inset, died following an incident in Houghton on Saturday, October 16.

Police said following new evidence, another teenage male was arrested yesterday, Thursday November 16 and has now been charged with murder.

The accused were remanded to either local authority detention or youth detention accommodation.

He is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks is leading the investigation and she has appealed for anyone with further information to come forward.

She said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Jack’s loved ones. Our enquiries are continuing, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, in particular footage or photos of the altercation, who has not yet come forward, to contact police or Crimestoppers.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove important to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20211016-1193 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

