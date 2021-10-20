Seven teenagers appear in court charged with murder of 18-year-old Jack Woodley in Houghton

The seven, aged between 14 and 17, are accused of killing the teenager on Saturday, October 17, near The Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street, Houghton.

Police say Mr Woodley, who was from the Durham area, died in hospital from his injuries on Sunday night.

The seven youths appeared separately at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, each charged with murder.

Jack Woodley, inset, died following an incident in Houghton on Saturday, October 16.

No pleas were taken.

District Judge Kathryn Meek said the allegations against them could only be dealt with at crown court.

The defendants, three aged 14, one each of 15 and 16, and two of 17, will appear next at Newcastle Crown on Friday, October 22.

All were remanded into local authority care or youth detention.

Two 15-year-olds held as part of the murder probe have been released under investigation.

Northumbria Police said its inquiries into Mr Woodley’s death were continuing and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, leading the investigation, said before the hearing that she and specialist officers were continuing to support the victim’s family.

In a statement, she said: “Our thoughts remain with Jack’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

The officer reminded the public that the under-18s were entitled to anonymity and should not be identified in anyway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20211016-1193 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

