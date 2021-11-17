Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man John Newbegin
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died earlier this month.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:48 am
John Clive Newbegin passed away on Thursdau, November 11.
Mr Newbegin, who lived in the Nookside area of Sunderland, was 65 years of age.
It is not known whether he had any surviving family.
Anyone with information about Mr Newbegin’s family is asked to contact coroner’s officer Alison Leonard at Sunderland Civic Centre on 0191 561 7842, 07808 897 832 or via email at [email protected]