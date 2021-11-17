Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man John Newbegin

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died earlier this month.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:48 am

John Clive Newbegin passed away on Thursdau, November 11.

Mr Newbegin, who lived in the Nookside area of Sunderland, was 65 years of age.

It is not known whether he had any surviving family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Get the best Sunderland Echo stories delivered to your inbox - here's how to sig...

Anyone with information about Mr Newbegin’s family is asked to contact coroner’s officer Alison Leonard at Sunderland Civic Centre on 0191 561 7842, 07808 897 832 or via email at [email protected]

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Sunderland's coroner's office is appealing for information.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.