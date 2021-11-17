Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of Sunderland man John Newbegin

John Clive Newbegin passed away on Thursdau, November 11.

Mr Newbegin, who lived in the Nookside area of Sunderland, was 65 years of age.

It is not known whether he had any surviving family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information about Mr Newbegin’s family is asked to contact coroner’s officer Alison Leonard at Sunderland Civic Centre on 0191 561 7842, 07808 897 832 or via email at [email protected]

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Sunderland's coroner's office is appealing for information.