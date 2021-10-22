Mum's touching tribute to her 'blue-eyed boy' Jack Woodley as family raises funds to thank NHS

Jack, 18, lost his life after suffering severe injuries in an incident near The Britannia pub, Newbottle Street, on Saturday, October 16.

Emergency services were first called at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

The teenager was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) by paramedics, but passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, October 17.

The family of Jack Woodley have been raising funds in his memory.

Jack was originally from the Durham area and had previously lived in Gateshead.

At the time of publishing, a GoFundMe page started with a target of £1,000 has raised more than £2,000 for the NHS and the critical care team at Newcastle’s RVI.

Jack’s mum Zoey Mcgill described her son as ‘cheeky but charming’ as she told of her pain at losing her ‘blue-eyed boy’.

“I can’t begin to even describe our pain at losing Jack,” she said.

Jack walking his mum down the aisle.

"I have missed him a lifetime in the space of the few days he has been gone.”

Zoey said Jack had been through some tough times but had ‘turned his life around’ – only for it to be lost at such a young age.

"Jack was failed so very badly by the system in the last few years of his life,” she said.

Jack Woodley

"It gives me comfort in knowing he changed his life around.”

The fundraiser was set up by Zoey after Jack’s brothers, Jayden, 13 and Jenson, six, asked to help raise funds for all involved in his tragedy.

“We cannot even begin to put into words our pain right now,” she said on the GoFundMe page.

Jack as a child.

“We would like to raise funds to show our appreciation to our amazing NHS and the amazing staff and critical care team at the RVI.

“My soul (was left) at my sons bedside… Sleep well our beautiful blue-eyed boy, until we meet again.”

Well-wishers have left their own kind words as well as donations on the fundraising page.

Kirsty Keegan said: “I am so, so sorry that this happened to your beautiful boy. My love, thoughts and prayers go out to you all. Sleep tight Jack.”

Zoe-gemma Tynan-kilpatrick said: “Breaks my heart to see the pain your family are going through… such a beautiful young boy.”

:: You can help donate to Jack’s fundraiser via GoFundMe.

Jack as a child.

Jack having fun with his family.