Pictures show stormy weather battering the Sunderland coastline as huge waves crash over the promenade

As the huge Atlantic weather front, Storm Aurore, travels eastwards towards the UK over the weekend, signs of the storm were already beginning to show in Seaburn today, Thursday, October 21.

Huge waves were captured towering over people’s heads as they walked along Seaburn, before the wall of water crashed onto the promenade below.

Many walkers were enjoying the Autumn sun while the stormy weather battered Sunderland’s coastline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge wages were seen in Seaburn today.

The wet and windy weather came on Wednesday night as a low-pressure system named Storm Aurore moved in from France, bringing up to 50mm of rain and 45mph gusts in some areas across the UK.

Met Office forecasters predict that Sunderland will see some isolated blustery rain showers overnight before a chilly start to Friday, October 22.

Friday is expected to be bright and breezy, with a few further blustery showers before becoming less windy into the afternoon.

The storm was starting to show at Sunderland's coastline today.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Selfies at the seaside.