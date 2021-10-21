Pictures show stormy weather battering the Sunderland coastline as huge waves crash over the promenade
Huge waves were seen towering over people walking along the promenade in Seaburn.
As the huge Atlantic weather front, Storm Aurore, travels eastwards towards the UK over the weekend, signs of the storm were already beginning to show in Seaburn today, Thursday, October 21.
Huge waves were captured towering over people’s heads as they walked along Seaburn, before the wall of water crashed onto the promenade below.
Many walkers were enjoying the Autumn sun while the stormy weather battered Sunderland’s coastline.
The wet and windy weather came on Wednesday night as a low-pressure system named Storm Aurore moved in from France, bringing up to 50mm of rain and 45mph gusts in some areas across the UK.
Met Office forecasters predict that Sunderland will see some isolated blustery rain showers overnight before a chilly start to Friday, October 22.
Friday is expected to be bright and breezy, with a few further blustery showers before becoming less windy into the afternoon.