Connor Brown murder: Final farewell to beloved teenager at funeral service today

Friends, family and colleagues of teenager Connor Brown will pay their respects and say their last goodbyes to the teenager today as he is laid to rest.

Eighteen-year-old Connor lost his life on February 24 following a stabbing in Sunderland city centre. He was attacked in the early hours and later died in hospital.

Rest in peace Connor Brown.

Two men have been charged with his murder.



Today, hundreds are expected to gather in tribute to Connor as he makes his final journey from his home, through the city to Sunderland Crematorium.

An open service, where all are welcome to attend, will be held there at 1.30pm.



His final destination will be Grangetown Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest privately in the company of his family and friends.

Tributes were set up for Connor across Wearside, including at The Dolphin.

Celebrations will then take place at both The Scullery, Silksworth, and The Dolphin, in Farringdon, where Connor was a regular.



Those wishing to pay their respects are being asked to wear a splash of red, Connor's favourite colour.



It is family flowers only, but donation buckets will be available for people to make a contribution.

Connor lost his life on February 24.