Connor Brown murder: Trial date set for pair accused of Sunderland teenager's death

A trial date has been set for two men accused of the murder of Connor Brown.

The 18-year-old was found in a back lane next to The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning with life-threatening injuries, which Northumbria Police said were consistent with a stabbing.

Connor Brown

He was taken to hospital but sadly died.

Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, are both charged with murder on February 24.

Gordon faces a separate charge of possession of a bladed article.

Read more: Tributes left outside of GP surgery where Connor Brown worked

Both men appeared at Teesside Crown Court via video link from Durham Prison.

Floral tributes left in memory of Connor Brown in Sunderland city centre near where he was found.

Harry Hadfield, prosecuting, said the trial is expected to take up to 10 days.

"The trial is due to take place at Newcastle Crown Court," added Mr Hadfield.

"A provisional date of July 1 has been identified."

Read more: Online fund set up in memory of Connor Brown passes £20,000.

Nick de la Poer, for Gordon, and Liam Walker, for Barrass, both told the court they were considering making bail applications on behalf of their clients 'within the next 10 days'.

Judge Stephen Ashurst, set a trial date of July 1 at Newcastle Crown Court.

The judge told the two men: "I understand there is likely to be bail applications on your behalf within the next fortnight.

"Any application will be considered by a judge in chambers, it may not be me, and I make no comment on the merit or otherwise of such an application."

The judge remanded Barrass and Gordon in custody.