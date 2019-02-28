Connor Brown murder: Floral tributes left by patients at Sunderland GP surgery where the 'happy and kind' teenager worked

Have your say

Patients at the GP surgery where Connor Brown worked have left touching tributes to the 'happy and smiley' 18-year-old.

Connor died following an incident behind The Borough in Vine Place, Sunderland city centre, in the early hours of Sunday.

Tributes left outside the GP surgery

He was rushed to the RVI for treatment but sadly passed away.

Two men appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court Tuesday charged with murder.



Dozens of tributes have been left in the city centre where the GP receptionist was fatally attacked.

Now patients at Happy House Surgery, where the popular teenager worked, have left floral tributes outside the Durham Road practice.

Connor Brown

One tribute outside the GP surgery said: "RIP Connor. Although we didn't know you personally we did know you as the happy, smiley receptionist from the doctors. You helped my mam hold my son when he needed bloods doing.

"You were always smiling."

Another reads: "Connor, always such a kind, helpful and considerate chap. So very sorry this has happened to you and your family.

"Saying prayers for you and all those close to you."

'We did know you as the happy smiley receptionist'

An appeal fund set up to support Connor's family on the Go Fund Me site has already smashed through its initial target of £8,000 and now stands at over £20,000.



Friends of Connor have announced that they will hold a balloon release event on a field next to North Moor Lane in Farringdon tomorrow.

The balloons are set to be released at 6.30pm.

To donate to the fund click here.

'Always such a kind, helpful and considerate chap'