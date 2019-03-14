Connor Brown murder: Friends and family to say final farewells to much-loved Sunderland teenager at funeral service

Friends and family of Connor Brown are preparing to say their final farewell to the Sunderland teenager, with people invited to wear splashes of his favourite colour as they celebrate his life.

The 18-year-old former Farringdon Academy student was stabbed in a lane off Park Lane in the early hours of Sunday, February 24, and died a short time later in hospital.

Connor Brown.

His death shocked Sunderland, with scores of tributes paid to the amateur boxer, who worked on the reception team at the Happy House Surgery, in Durham Road.

A GoFundMe page set up to support his family now stands at more than £28,000, with former Sunderland player Jordan Henderson among its backers.

His family have previously paid tribute to the passionate Sunderland fan and said: "Without the kindness shown by people, we would have crumbled."



Read more Connor Brown murder: Parents of popular teenager stabbed to death in Sunderland city centre pay emotional tribute to 'one in a million' son

Friends have shown their love for Connor with events including a balloon release, a charity football game and a match day collection outside the Stadium of Light.

There was a huge turn out to a balloon release in memory of Connor Brown.

Related: Connor Brown murder: Moving pictures as Sunderland marks life of teenager at balloon release

On Monday, a funeral procession will leave his home at 1pm, with friends welcome to follow the procession.

A service open to all will then be held at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Connor's final destination will be Grangetown Cemetery, with that part of the day strictly for family and friends.

A football match was held on Sunday in Connor Brown's honour.

Organisers say there will then be celebrations of his "very short, but fulfilled life" at the Scullery in Silksworth and the Dolphin pub in Farringdon.

There will be family flowers only, with donation buckets to be set up.

People are also asked to wear red, Connor's favourite colour at the request of his relatives.

Connor Brown murder: Stadium of Light packed with applause as Sunderland fans remember teenager on 18th minute

Tributes were laid in Park Lane following Connor Brown's death.

There will be a boxing night in his name at the Roker Hotel on Saturday, March 23, with proceeds to go to his family.

A fundraiser, Dance4Connor, is also planned for Illusions and Detroit, on Friday, March 29, from 10pm in aid of the Connor Brown Fund.

Two men have been charged with his murder.

Read more: Connor Brown murder: Trial date set for pair accused of Sunderland teenager's death