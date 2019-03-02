Connor Brown murder: Stadium of Light packed with applause as Sunderland fans remember teenager on 18th minute

An avid Sunderland AFC fan has been remembered by the club's supporters during today's home match against Plymouth Argyle.

Applause filled the air around the Stadium of Light during the 18th minute of the fixture in memory of Connor Brown, who lost his life last weekend.

The 18-year-old, who followed the Black Cats both at home and away, died in the early hours of February 24 following an incident outside the Borough pub in Sunderland city centre.

Thousands of supporters, both home and away, put their hands together as the 18th minute passed, taking time to recognise and celebrate his life.

On Friday, hundreds of well-wishers gathered in Farringdon to release balloons in the teenager's memory.



Tributes have also been placed in the city centre in the wake of Connor's death, with friends and colleagues telling Wearside all about the "funny", "loving" and "compassionate" young man missed by so many across the city.



Connor Brown died in the early hours of February 24.

To date, more than £24,000 has been raised to support his loved ones through an online fundraiser. Footballer Jordan Henderson and reality TV star Charlotte Crosby are among those who have pledged money to the cause.