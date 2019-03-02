Hundreds of people paid their respects to Connor at the balloon release on Friday.

Connor Brown murder: Moving pictures as Sunderland marks life of teenager at balloon release

His death has had an impact on hundreds of people across Wearside and beyond.

And now the region has united to honour the life of 18-year-old Connor Brown, from Sunderland, at a balloon release in the city. The teenager, who worked as a GP receptionist, lost his life last week following an incident on a night out in the city centre. Many have paid tribute to Connor since his death, with an outpouring of tributes left near to the Borough pub in town. As applause rang out and balloons filled the sky, we take a look at some of the beautiful pictures taken at Friday's event.

The event was held in fields off North Moor Lane, Farringdon.
The event was held in fields off North Moor Lane, Farringdon.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Hundreds of people turned up to take part in the balloon release.
Hundreds of people turned up to take part in the balloon release.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Connor lost his life in the early hours of February 24 after an incident in the city centre.
Connor lost his life in the early hours of February 24 after an incident in the city centre.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Connor, who was 18, worked as a GP receptionist.
Connor, who was 18, worked as a GP receptionist.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6