Connor Brown murder: Moving pictures as Sunderland marks life of teenager at balloon release

And now the region has united to honour the life of 18-year-old Connor Brown, from Sunderland, at a balloon release in the city. The teenager, who worked as a GP receptionist, lost his life last week following an incident on a night out in the city centre. Many have paid tribute to Connor since his death, with an outpouring of tributes left near to the Borough pub in town. As applause rang out and balloons filled the sky, we take a look at some of the beautiful pictures taken at Friday's event.
