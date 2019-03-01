Connor Brown murder: Watch as hundreds gather for balloon release tribute to tragic teen

Hundreds of people have gathered to release balloons in tribute to tragic Sunderland teenager Connor Brown.

They burst into applause as the balloons filled the sky above fields off North Moor Lane, Farringdon, Sunderland, on Friday night.

Friday's balloon release in memory of Connor Brown.

GP practice receptionist Connor, 18, died after an incident behind the Borough pub, in Sunderland city centre, in the early hours of last Sunday.

Among the estimated 700 people paying tribute to the former Farringdon School pupil was friend Carl Donkin, who said he knew him from the nearby Dolphin pub, where a shrine has been created in his memory.

Mr Donkin, 28, who is from Farringdon, said: "He was such a lovely lad taken far too soon.

"He is going to be missed. He made such a big impact on the community, even people in their 60s and 70s. He would talk to them all."

Two men have been charged with Connor's murder and are due to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on July 1.