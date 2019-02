Connor Brown lost his life on Sunday after being attacked while on a night out. Since his death, floral tributes have been left by friends, family and members of the public just yards from where the incident took place. We take a look at some of the touching messages left in Connor's memory.

Rest in peace Connor. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Balloons, flowers and messages of support. jpimedia Buy a Photo

As well as tributes in the city centre, a condolence book has been opened at Tesco in Roker. jpimedia Buy a Photo

A donation box has also been left next to book in the Sunderland supermarket. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more