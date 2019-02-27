Connor Brown murder: Dozens of floral tributes left close to where Sunderland teenager was attacked

Dozens of touching tributes have been left in memory of Connor Brown close to where the Sunderland teenager was fatally attacked.

Connor, 18, died following an incident behind The Borough in Vine Place, Sunderland city centre, in the early hours of Sunday.

Tributes left to Connor Brown in Park Lane.

He was taken to the RVI for treatment but sadly passed away.

Two men have appeared in court charged with his murder.

In Park Lane, just yards from where he was attacked, dozens of flowers, messages and pictures have been left in memory of Connor.

Among the tributes to the GP receptionist is a boxing glove from Plains Farm ABC who Connor boxed for, as well as a Sunderland AFC shirt.

An appeal fund set up to support Connor's family on the Go Fund Me site has already smashed through its initial target of £8,000 and now stands at over £19,000.

Among those to donate are former Sunderland footballer Jordan Henderson and ex-Geordie Shore TV star Charlotte Crosby.

Friends of Connor have announced that they will hold a balloon release event on a field next to North Moor Lane in Farringdon on Friday.

The balloons are set to be released at 6.30pm.

A charity football match will also take place in Silksworth on Sunday, March 10 between Connor's Sunday League football team Seaburn FC and a side made up of his friends.

