Connor Brown murder: Ex-Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby calls on public to donate to appeal fund for Sunderland teenager's family

Ex-Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has called on the public to support a fund-raising appeal in memory of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown.

Connor, 18, died after being attacked in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

Connor Brown.

The GP receptionist was rushed to the RVI in Newcastle for treatment but was sadly pronounced dead.

Two men appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with murder.

A funding page set up to support Connor's loved ones smashed through its £8,000 target in just a day.

Within 24 hours of being set up, the RIP Connor Brown page on Go Fund Me had collected more than £14,500.

The appeal total now stands at over £18,500.

More than 800 people have made donations, with the biggest, a contribution of £2,500, coming from Liverpool and England footballer Jordan Henderson, who attended Connor's old school, Farringdon Community Academy.



Now, TV personality Charlotte has spoken of her upset at hearing of the news of Connor's death.

She added that she met Connor on a night out recently and posted a picture of the two of them together.

"I was on my way back from Mexico when I heard some horrific news," said Charlotte in a video on her Instagram account, which is followed by more than six million people.

"A young boy from Sunderland who I didn't personally know but I remember meeting just a couple of months ago on a night out had been brutally stabbed.

"I find it hard to even talk about it.

"To think that could happen in the place where I was born and grew up makes my skin crawl.

"There has been a Go Fund Me page for Connor's family who I am thinking about so much at this sad time.

"If you can just give anything it would be a huge help."

Charlotte also called on Wearsiders to support a charity football match which will take place on Sunday, March 10, in memory of Connor, in Silksworth.

Connor's Sunday League team Seaburn FC will take on a side made up of his friends, with proceeds going towards the appeal.

To view the appeal click here