Blandford Street fire: Blaze that destroyed Peacocks shop in Sunderland city centre 'not thought to be suspicious' say police

The fire that ripped through a Sunderland shop is not thought to be 'suspicious', police have now said.

An investigation is underway into what caused the blaze which tore through the Peacocks store, in Blandford Street, last night.

Firefighters took ten hours to tackle the fire, with flames being visible across the city centre.

A cordon remains in place around the building, which Sunderland City Council says will now face 'probable demolition'.

This afternoon, a Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At about 7.20pm yesterday (Wednesday), police received a report of a fire at a business premises on Blandford Street, Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended and the road was closed whilst the fire was extinguished.

"Luckily nobody was injured however, the area has been cordoned off for public safety.

"An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire however, the cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 927 23/01/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."