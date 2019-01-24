The aftermath of a devastating fire at Peacocks store, Blandford Street, Sunderland.

Blandford Street fire: Daytime pictures show full damage to Sunderland Peacocks store

A huge fire which engulfed a shop in Sunderland city centre was brought under control after crews worked throughout the night.

Devastating damage has been caused to the city’s Peacocks clothes shop, on Blandford Street - meaning the building may face demolition in the future. Here, we take a closer look at the aftermath on the day after the blaze.

Much of Blandford Street remained closed off.

1. Destruction

Firefighters worked throughout the night to bring the flames under control.

2. Hard work

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

3. A closer look

Steve Burdis, Head of Service Delivery at the scene of the fire.

4. Our emergency services

