Blandford Street fire: Daytime pictures show full damage to Sunderland Peacocks store

Devastating damage has been caused to the city’s Peacocks clothes shop, on Blandford Street - meaning the building may face demolition in the future. Here, we take a closer look at the aftermath on the day after the blaze.
View more
A huge fire which engulfed a shop in Sunderland city centre was brought under control after crews worked throughout the night.
Devastating damage has been caused to the city’s Peacocks clothes shop, on Blandford Street - meaning the building may face demolition in the future. Here, we take a closer look at the aftermath on the day after the blaze.