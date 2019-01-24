Blandford Street fire: Peacocks store demolition 'probable' after blaze tears through Sunderland shop

Council chiefs say they are hoping to speak to the owners of the fire-ravaged Peacocks store in Sunderland over its 'probable demolition'.

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at the shop in Blandford Street.

The former Peacocks store in Blandford Street faces probable demolition after being hit by fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Nobody was hurt during the blaze but a cordon has been put around the building to ensure public safety.

Today, a drone belonging to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service could be seen hovering over the building as emergency services look to establish the full extent of damage caused.

A statement from Sunderland City Council said: "City Council building control officers attended Blandford Street at 9pm last night after being notified of the fire at by the emergency services and were at the scene all night. After making the immediate area around the building safe by cordoning it off to the public, they are hoping to speak to the building’s owner today with a view to probable demolition.

"Council gritting teams have also been assisting in the operation by treating pavements and roads surrounding the building to thaw the frozen water run-off from the fire-fighting, while council cleansing teams are on standby to move into the affected area to clean it as soon as it safe to do so.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Peacocks in Blandford Street.

"The council is continuing to support the emergency services in monitoring the incident and making sure that the area in the immediate vicinity of the building is safe. In the meantime Blandford Street remains closed at the Maritime Place junction so there is no cut through the pedestrianised street between Crowtree Road and Waterloo Place."