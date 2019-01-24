Blandford Street fire: Traders' shock after massive Sunderland city centre shop blaze

For traders in Blandford Street today, the long-term effects of last night's massive fire are still unclear.

Smoke was visible from miles around as fire ripped through the Peacocks clothing store at around 6pm.

Dozens of firefighters fought the blaze which devastated the building.

The pedestrianised Blandford Street is closed at its junction with Martime Terrace, though it is accessible from both ends.

There is no word yet on how long the cordon in front of Peacocks building will remain in place.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is waiting for the all-clear to say the building is safe to enter before investigations into the cause of the fire can begin.

Christine Holmes

Christine Holmes, manager of the Age UK shop which is close to the cordon, said she had been following coverage last night, but had not known whether or not the shop would be open today until she got to work.

"I did not really know what to expect," she said.

"I did not know far up the street the closure was or how many properties were affected.

"This morning, we just turned up and asked if we could open up and that was it.

The scene in Blandford Street today

"It is business as usual. The stock is still here, so we are too."

GALLERY: Shocking pictures show damage

Lindsey Noble, who runs Toys, Cards and Games opposite the Age UK shop, said: "It is a very sad situation."

There was no hint of what was to come when the shop closed yesterday afternoon, just minutes before the blaze broke out: "We pack up at about half past five," said Lindsey.

"My son packed up last night and he said nothing was happening then."

READ MORE: Our live blog of how the fire unfolded

Lindsey believes it will be impossible to save the burnt-out building and is worried about how long Blandford Street will be inaccessible from Crowtree Road and the entrance to the Bridges.

"They are going to have to demolish it, by the looks of it," she said.]

"It is a bit worrying that the street is going to be closed. It is the wrong time of year not the be trading - you need every penny you can get."