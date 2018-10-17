28 dazzling pictures of past Sunderland Illuminations as 2018 event arrives

This year’s Sunderland Illuminations are almost all set to open to the public.

Undoubtedly one of the most popular events in the city’s calendar, tens of thousands of people are expected to visit Roker Park during the Illuminations and Festival of Light, which are running until November 18.

They will finally kick off tomorrow

We can hardly wait for the event to get started for another year - so we’ve taken a look in our archive at some sparkling snaps from Illuminations gone by.

Can you remember your favourite display? Aliens, festive figures and Disney favourites - they’ve all paid a visit to the city.

This year’s event will be open from Thursday to Sunday, except during October 22 and 26, the half-term holiday, when it will be open every day.

Nearby Cliffe Park and Bede’s Cross will also be open to the public during the month-long event, where there will be a ferris wheel and crazy golf, among other attractions.

