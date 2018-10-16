Sunderland Illuminations 2018: Use this timetable to catch special buses to the attractions

Special buses will be running to get people to and from this year’s Sunderland Illuminations extravaganza.

The event will be hoping to spread some sparkle this autumn along Roker and Seaburn seafront from this Thursday until Sunday, November 18.

The bus timetable for Sunderland Illuminations 2018.

The Festival of Light, held in Roker Park, will be open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from this Thursday to 18 November, plus every night at half term (week commencing 22 October), from 4pm – 9.30pm each night.

Entry is by ticket only with more information available at seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/illuminations

As well as feature lighting right along the seafront, the popular illuminated observation wheel will return to Cliffe Park and traditional fairground rides and quality catering concessions will run from Cliffe Park to Bede’s Cross.

The event will be closed on Sunday, November 11, for Remembrance Sunday.

The Sphere attraction.

Transport company Go North East has announced it will be running special service 101, from Thursday until November 18 on Thursdays, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, plus every day during next week’s half termbreak.

Buses start at 3.30pm and run every 20 minutes until 5pm and will then run every 10 minutes until 9.50pm.

Buses start at Keel Square (north side bus stop near to St Mary’s Car Park) via the Wheatsheaf, Newcastle Road and Sea Road, and will drop passengers off at Seaburn Tram Shelter.

Return journeys will be from any bus stop on the sea front starting at the Tram Shelter going southwards, and the bus will run towards Bungalow Café, in Roker, along Harbour View and then back to Keel Square.

The visitor map for this year's Festival of Light attraction.

The last bus departs Seaburn Tram Shelter at 10.05pm.

Fares are priced at £1.50 per adult single trip, £2.50 per adult return and a £1 single fare per journey for everyone aged 18 and under.

All buses are wheelchair and pushchair accessible.

Go North East tickets and passes are valid on the service while concessionary passes and all other Network One tickets/passes will not be valid.