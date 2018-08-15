Sunderland Illuminations: A look back at some of your favourite displays

Have your say

Sunderland Illuminations are set to return for 2018, with lights spreading sparkle from St Peter's Church all the way along the seafront.

And the annual light show will again include the Festival of Light at Roker Park.

Part of last year's Festival of Light, run in conjunction with Sunderland Illuminations.

The event will run from October 18 - November 18, though the theme and opening times have yet to be confirmed.

As well as feature lighting, the illuminated observation wheel will return to Cliffe Park at Seaburn.

And traditional fairground rides and quality catering concessions will run from Cliffe Park to Bede’s Cross.

Our slideshow of readers' pictures feature some of the most popular displays.