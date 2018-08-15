Sunderland Illuminations: When they will run this year and how many tickets will be available

Have your say

Plans have been submitted for the return of the Sunderland Illuminations and Festival of Light.

Up to 200,000 tickets are expected to be sold for the event, which will run from October 18 – November 18 at Roker Park.

The Big Wheel ride will be back for Sunderland Illuminations 2018.

During this time the display and entertainment will be on offer from Thursday to Sunday, except during the October 22-26 school half-term holiday, when it will be open every day.

Organisers have predicted about 9,000 visitors a night, but have set a maximum capacity of 10,000.

The nearby Cliffe Park and Bede’s Cross will also be open to the public during the month-long event, where there will be a ferris wheel and crazy golf, among other attractions.

An application to Sunderland City Council has asked for permission to hold the event between October 1 – November 31 every year for the next five years.

The opening of last year's Sunderland Illuminations.

This period would also include up to a week before and after the festival to set it up and dismantle it.

The first Sunderland Illuminations were held in 1935, but they were stopped after 1939, following the outbreak of the Second World War.

They were restarted in 1951, but only ran until 1955 because they were considered too expensive.

The light show returned again in 1986-93, before its latest resurrection in 2012.

A decision on the application is expected by late October.

Visit www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/illuminations to find out more.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service