The top Sunderland-based Father's Day gifts to get for Wearside dads this year

Only a couple of weeks remain for children to pick up presents for their dads ahead of Father’s Day this year, and we’ve put together a list of top gifts from companies based across the city to give a local flair to this year’s gifts.

From beer to designer clothes, these are some of the top places to pick up presents this Father’s Day.

Any dads who like their beer are in for a treat this year thanks to a series of small shops across the city offering gift boxes. High Street West’s Little Shop offer a stunning range of drinks including beer, wine and cider from across Europe in addition to regularly having the option of gift boxes to buy.

What can be bought across Sunderland for Father's Day this year?

In addition to drinks, the site also offer well priced brewing equipment and gift cards for anyone unsure of what to buy.

Elsewhere in the city, Vaux are a great option to buy from. The brewery which is an institution within the city have a taproom as well as a full online shop with t shirts, drinks and pint glasses designed by Wearside artist Kathryn Robertson.

Those wanting to buy a different type of clothing should look no further than popular designer clothes store Aphrodite. The Vine Place company has been running since 1994 and is one of the most popular places in the region to buy designer clothes.

From terracewear brands such as CP Company and Stone Island to modern trends like New Balance trainers and old school classics from Paul Smith, there is plenty to choose from.

Anyone looking for the gift which keeps on giving can get on board with the recent success at Sunderland AFC. Following the club’s 2-0 play-off victory at Wembley in May, the club have put season tickets on sale and, although early bird prices have no come and gone, prices mean adults only pay £16.96 per match.