Stereophonics and The Specials announced as first headliners for Hardwick Festival 2022

It’s set to be a bumper year for the music festival in Hardwick Hall, near Sedgefield, County Durham, with Welsh rockers Stereophonics performing on August 20, followed by The Specials on August 21.

The Stereophonics are riding high after the release of their eighth number one album and the start of their UK arena tour and they will be performing all of their classic hits at the festival, along with music from their brand new album Oochya! released just two weeks ago.

One of Britain’s most acclaimed live acts, Stereophonics has sold more than 10 million records sold worldwide and have headlined huge events over the years including Glastonbury, V Festival and Reading and Leeds.

Taking top spot the following day are The Specials, who rose to fame in the late 70s with seven hit singles, two successful albums and a number of sell-out tours in the space of just their first two years together.

One of Britain’s first multiracial bands and pioneers of two-tone, the group show no signs of slowing down in their fourth decade together with the release of their latest album, Protest Songs – 1924-2012.

And with just a handful of performances announced for this year, their headline position gives North East fans a rare opportunity to see the group, who are known for countless hits such as Too Much Too Young, Ghost Town, Free Nelson Mandela and Do Nothing.

Other names being unveiled for the first time for the Saturday line up include Jake Bugg, American blues singer, Seasick Steve and North East band, The Redroom.

Appearing on Sunday so far is former Voice UK finalist and Brit Awards nominee, Becky Hill, The Proclaimers, Brit winner Ella Ayre and Oh My God! It’s The Church.

John Adamson, who owns Hardwick Hall, believes this year’s event ticks all the boxes, covering a broad range of musical genres.

“Stereophonics and The Specials are hugely influential performers whose impact on the music scene can’t be ignored,” he said.

“Between them they have produced some of the most memorable songs of previous decades, and I’m sure they’ll put on an incredible show over the two days.

“With five stages of music across the site, we have some excellent names still to be announced and it’s sure to be a brilliant weekend for the whole family to enjoy.”

Organisers also recently announced the DJ line-up heading to the event, including world-famous acts such as Danny Tenaglia, Purple Disco Machine, Robin S and David Penn.

Day tickets cost £69 for adults, £35 for young people aged 12 to 18 and £15 for children aged 5 to 12, with all under 18s to be accompanied by an adult over 25.

Camping and glamping passes are also available in the grounds of the County Durham hotel for those who want to immerse themselves in the full festival experience.