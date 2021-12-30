How you can make the dreams of African villagers come true - with second-hand gifts from Wearside
A red-and-white crazy community only has one wish for the New Year – to find quality second-hand football boots.
The village of Karai in Kenya is the home of Sunderland AFC Keroche football team.
It has enjoyed huge success in recent seasons and the team, which plays in donated Black Cats strips, will be playing in the National Division 1 next year after a dramatic end to the season.
After travelling 10 hours overnight to their final match, they won 2-1 in a torrential downpour.
Gary Lamb is the president of Sunderland AFC Keroche which he originally founded with John Eilbeck. The team is looking forward to a new season in the elite league but the villagers have one big wish.
"What we need more than anything is good second hand boots, of all sizes, both kids and adults,” said Gary.
Sunderland AFC Keroche started as a group of football loving young men forming a football team, but they had no kit, no boots, and no pitch. They took the name of Sunderland into their title because their manager was a Black Cats fan.
It has progressed to become a side with a fan base of 4,000 supporters and the team has reached 22 cup finals in the last 9 years and also been promoted to the National Division 1.
The people of Wearside are being urged to come on board with donations of boots. To support the team, contact Gary Lamb on 07880 732078.
People can also find out more on the club’s Facebook page here.