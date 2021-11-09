Meet the Kenyan Sunderland AFC team who have had four promotions in 9 amazing years
A football team which the people of Sunderland have taken to their hearts has clinched a memorable promotion in Africa.
Sunderland AFC Keroche, which plays in donated Black Cats strips, will be playing in the National Division 1 next year after a dramatic end to the season.
To get promotion, the team travelled for 10 hours overnight to Siaya but their coach broke down and another one had to be commissioned, said Gary Lamb.
The boys set off at 10.30pm to travel through the night but had to wait for a mechanic who came at 3.30am before deciding a new coach was needed.
Then when they reached their destination, they played the second half of the final in a torrential downpour before winning 2-1.
Gary is the president of Sunderland AFC Keroche which he originally founded with John Eilbeck.
After the team won promotion, he said: “I am floating on Cloud 9. It has been an amazing week.”
The village of Karai in Kenya is the home of Sunderland AFC Keroche football team. Established in 2012 the football team relies on donations from SAFC fans.
It started as a group of football loving young men forming a football team, but they had no kit, no boots, and no pitch. They took the name of Sunderland into their title because their manager was a Black Cats fan.
It has progressed to become a side with a fan base of 4,000 supporters and the team has reached 22 cup finals in the last 9 years and also been promoted to the National Division 1.
Gary added: “In Division 1, we will be travelling nationwide in Kenya and some of the trips are full days. We have got good sponsors but we estimate we need to raise £3,000 for next season.”
The people of Wearside are being urged to come on board as sponsors of either players, trophies or the team.
Anyone who would love to become a sponsor of the Kenyan team can contact Gary Lamb on 07880 732078.
People can also find out more about the team by visiting the club’s Facebook page here.