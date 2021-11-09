Meet the Kenyan Sunderland AFC team who have had four promotions in 9 amazing years

Sunderland AFC Keroche, which plays in donated Black Cats strips, will be playing in the National Division 1 next year after a dramatic end to the season.

To get promotion, the team travelled for 10 hours overnight to Siaya but their coach broke down and another one had to be commissioned, said Gary Lamb.

The boys set off at 10.30pm to travel through the night but had to wait for a mechanic who came at 3.30am before deciding a new coach was needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victorious Sunderland AFC Keroche team.

Then when they reached their destination, they played the second half of the final in a torrential downpour before winning 2-1.

Gary is the president of Sunderland AFC Keroche which he originally founded with John Eilbeck.

After the team won promotion, he said: “I am floating on Cloud 9. It has been an amazing week.”

The village of Karai in Kenya is the home of Sunderland AFC Keroche football team. Established in 2012 the football team relies on donations from SAFC fans.

A victory parade for the team.

It has progressed to become a side with a fan base of 4,000 supporters and the team has reached 22 cup finals in the last 9 years and also been promoted to the National Division 1.

Gary added: “In Division 1, we will be travelling nationwide in Kenya and some of the trips are full days. We have got good sponsors but we estimate we need to raise £3,000 for next season.”

The people of Wearside are being urged to come on board as sponsors of either players, trophies or the team.

Players and fans celebrate after the team's promotion.

Anyone who would love to become a sponsor of the Kenyan team can contact Gary Lamb on 07880 732078.

People can also find out more about the team by visiting the club’s Facebook page here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Proudly showing off the trophy.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

The banner says it all.