National Football Shirt Day arrives in the UK on November 19 and it is a chance for people to wear their favourite shirt while donating to Cancer Research.
To get you in the mood for the big day, we delved in to the Sunderland Echo archives to find these scenes from Farringdon, Durham Road, Seaburn Dene and the Stadium of Light as well as plenty of others.
So let’s get ready to cheer on the memories with a look back at these football strip scenes.
1. Super at Seaburn Dene
The Seaburn Dene Primary School football team in their new strips which they received courtesy of the Sunderland Lions Club. Remember this from 2012?
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
2. Front of the queue for these fans
David Jackson 21, Lee Crabtree 24, (centre) and Joe Lakeman 14 celebrate with Samson after being first in the City to buy the new Sunderland away strips in 2010.
Photo: Picture by Angela Burn
3. A star signing
Sunderland footballer David Meyler signs the shirt of 12 year pupil old Andrew Dixon at the St Aidan's School charity football shirts day. Pupils were helping to raise money for the education of children in Tamil Nadu, India. But who can tell us which year this was?
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
4. So appealing in 2011
Jack Morgan with some of the football shirts that he donated to Olivers Dental Surgery after an appeal in the Sunderland Echo in 2011. Jack is pictured with l-r Oliver Bailey, Joanne Barella marketing manager and mascot Ollie the Lion.
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady