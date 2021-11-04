Football shirt scenes from across Wearside. Do they bring back memories?
Nine retro photos of you with your football shirts from Sunderland and County Durham in years gone by

Get in! We found nine archive photos of Wearside people with their football strips and what a time to do it.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 4:55 am

National Football Shirt Day arrives in the UK on November 19 and it is a chance for people to wear their favourite shirt while donating to Cancer Research.

To get you in the mood for the big day, we delved in to the Sunderland Echo archives to find these scenes from Farringdon, Durham Road, Seaburn Dene and the Stadium of Light as well as plenty of others.

So let’s get ready to cheer on the memories with a look back at these football strip scenes.

1. Super at Seaburn Dene

The Seaburn Dene Primary School football team in their new strips which they received courtesy of the Sunderland Lions Club. Remember this from 2012?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. Front of the queue for these fans

David Jackson 21, Lee Crabtree 24, (centre) and Joe Lakeman 14 celebrate with Samson after being first in the City to buy the new Sunderland away strips in 2010.

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

3. A star signing

Sunderland footballer David Meyler signs the shirt of 12 year pupil old Andrew Dixon at the St Aidan's School charity football shirts day. Pupils were helping to raise money for the education of children in Tamil Nadu, India. But who can tell us which year this was?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. So appealing in 2011

Jack Morgan with some of the football shirts that he donated to Olivers Dental Surgery after an appeal in the Sunderland Echo in 2011. Jack is pictured with l-r Oliver Bailey, Joanne Barella marketing manager and mascot Ollie the Lion.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

