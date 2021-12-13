See if you can spot someone you know in our Jacky White's collection of archive photos.
Were you pictured at Jacky White's Market? 9 archive photos of shoppers browsing the stalls in years gone by

Thousands of shoppers regularly browse round the stalls at Jacky White’s market each year.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:47 am

And the Sunderland Echo archives got some of them on camera in the past as they looked for great buys.

Were you pictured? Did we take a photo of you as you looked for bargains in 2003 or how about in 2009?

We have 9 images to share so why not see if you can spot someone you know?

1. Browsing in 2003

Is there someone you know in this Jacky White's photo from 18 years ago?

Photo: AB

2. Flashback to 2009

Such a great range of produce in 2009.

Photo: TY

3. A bustling scene

Plenty of shoppers in this 2003 scene. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: AB

4. A great buy in 2009

Grabbing a bargain 12 years ago.

Photo: TY

