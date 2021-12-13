Were you pictured at Jacky White's Market? 9 archive photos of shoppers browsing the stalls in years gone by

And the Sunderland Echo archives got some of them on camera in the past as they looked for great buys.

Were you pictured? Did we take a photo of you as you looked for bargains in 2003 or how about in 2009?

We have 9 images to share so why not see if you can spot someone you know?

1. Browsing in 2003 Is there someone you know in this Jacky White's photo from 18 years ago? Photo: AB Photo Sales

2. Flashback to 2009 Such a great range of produce in 2009. Photo: TY Photo Sales

3. A bustling scene Plenty of shoppers in this 2003 scene. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: AB Photo Sales

4. A great buy in 2009 Grabbing a bargain 12 years ago. Photo: TY Photo Sales