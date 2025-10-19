Athenaeum Street has seen so many changes over the years and many of them have been captured by Sunderland Echo photographers.
Today, we take a look at 11 photo memories of the road, taking in the buildings and the people who have been seen there.
1. A rich history
A building with a big part in Sunderland's history, pictured in 1957.
It was used by the Constitutional Club before the Second World War, once housed Sunderland Food Office and was used as a temporary shop by Joplings. | se
2. Graftons in 1962
Graftons fashion store was on the corner of Athenaeum Street and Fawcett Street and looked busy in 1962. | se
3. The Bachelors in town
The Bachelors pop group faced hold-ups from Saturday morning traffic when they came to Sunderland to sign autographs in Atkinson's record shop.
But the crowds still came out in force to meet their idols in December 1967. | se
4. One more from Atkinsons
The Batchelors signed autographs in Atkinsons in Athenaeum Street, in 1967 | se