11 photos of Athenaeum Street - the bustling Sunderland city centre road with decades of history

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Oct 2025, 20:00 BST

Almost 70 years of history are packed into this look at a bustling city centre street in Sunderland.

Athenaeum Street has seen so many changes over the years and many of them have been captured by Sunderland Echo photographers.

Today, we take a look at 11 photo memories of the road, taking in the buildings and the people who have been seen there.

A building with a big part in Sunderland's history, pictured in 1957. It was used by the Constitutional Club before the Second World War, once housed Sunderland Food Office and was used as a temporary shop by Joplings.

A building with a big part in Sunderland's history, pictured in 1957. It was used by the Constitutional Club before the Second World War, once housed Sunderland Food Office and was used as a temporary shop by Joplings. | se

Graftons fashion store was on the corner of Athenaeum Street and Fawcett Street and looked busy in 1962.

Graftons fashion store was on the corner of Athenaeum Street and Fawcett Street and looked busy in 1962. | se

The Bachelors pop group faced hold-ups from Saturday morning traffic when they came to Sunderland to sign autographs in Atkinson's record shop. But the crowds still came out in force to meet their idols in December 1967.

The Bachelors pop group faced hold-ups from Saturday morning traffic when they came to Sunderland to sign autographs in Atkinson's record shop. But the crowds still came out in force to meet their idols in December 1967. | se

The Batchelors signed autographs in Atkinsons in Athenaeum Street, in 1967

The Batchelors signed autographs in Atkinsons in Athenaeum Street, in 1967 | se

