Football coach Anna Murphy hailed the Lionesses win as amazing.

She watched the semi-final triumph with the children who were taking part in SAFC legend Jermain Defoe's football camp.

Anna, centre, with Jermain Defoe and Lynn Murphy from the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Dozens of youngsters watched TV coverage of England's 3-1 win with Anna who is one of the coaches at the camp in Peterlee.

'The support they have is phenomenal'

Anna, 18, who also plays herself for Stockton Ladies, said: "It is amazing how quickly the women's game is growing and the support they have is phenomenal."

The young footballers at the camp at Peterlee College 'loved watching the women get the win' said Anna who is from Castle Eden.

Youngsters watching the England game at the Jermain Defoe soccer camp.

And she has high hopes of an England win in the World Cup Final.

England's Georgia Stanway celebrates after the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final match. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

'Bring it home for England'

"I am confident the women will bring it home for England."

Anna is providing coaching at the camp which runs until August 18.

All in memory of Bradley Lowery

All profits raised will go towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation and will be used towards Super Brad's Pad which is the new holiday home being built by the Foundation in Bradley's memory.

An artist's impression of how the home in Scarborough would look.

Super Brad's Pad will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.

Jermain Defoe's Winnrs Camp starts at 8am each day at the East Durham College campus in Willerby Grove, Peterlee.

Football coaching and penalty fun

Highlights will include football coaching for youngsters aged from 5 to 14, as well as a penalty shootout competition. To found out more about the Foundation, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com

The cost of the camp is £25 per day or £110 for the week.