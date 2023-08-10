Sunderland legend Jermain Defoe is coming back to the North East.

He told the Echo he 'can't wait' to return to the area which holds so many memories for him.

Join Jermain for football fun

And you can join him. One hundred young footballers can sign up for his summer camp at East Durham College from August 14 to August 18.

Jermain Defoe's message to budding young footballers. 'See you next week'

All profits raised will go towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation and will be used towards Super Brad's Pad which is the new holiday home being built by the Foundation in Bradley's memory.

It will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.

'The North East holds a special place in my heart'

Jermain said: "I can not wait to come back to the North East to host the Jermain Defoe summer camp.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring for Sunderland against Chelsea.

"The North East holds a special place in my heart. The summer camp is also helping me support the Bradley Lowery Foundation holiday home which will help lots of children and their families from the North East to make special memories."

Bradley and Jermain together at the youngster's 6th birthday party in 2017.

Jermain Defoe's Winnrs Camp will include 5 days of fun, starting at 8am each day at the East Durham College campus in Willerby Grove, Peterlee.

Take Jermain on in a penalty shootout

Highlights will include football coaching for youngsters aged from 5 to 14, as well as a penalty shootout competition between Jermain and the parents.

Other top North East coaches will also be there to help the children who sign up.

Jermain will be there for two of the days yet to be confirmed, and social media star Cal The Dragon will be there on August 14.

'He helped Bradley to make lots of memories'

Lynn Murphy, from the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: "Jermain helped Bradley to make lots of memories and now he is helping other families to make memories at Super Brad's Pad.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, pictured at the charity's base in Blackhall.

"There are 100 places at the camp but we have already had lots of interest."Bradley touched the hearts of people all over the world. In 2017, he won a Child of Courage trophy at the Best of Wearside Awards.

Bradley Lowery.

Millions have been raised by the Foundation

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.

Since it was founded, the foundation in his memory has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

To found out more about the Foundation, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com

The cost of the camp is £25 per day or £110 for the week.