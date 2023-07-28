What a difference a year makes.

This time last year, Jacob Brown got a chest infection during a two-week foreign holiday with his family.

Jacob's chest before his operation.

He was confined to bed and coughed so hard, it ripped his cartilage from his ribs.

'I cant do this mam' - Jacob's sickness hell in 2022

It was all caused by a rare condition which Jacob was diagnosed with last year.

His internal organs only had 1.5 inches of space.

His lungs were being crushed

But 12 months later, he is a changed boy after having a £15,000 operation to stop his heart and lungs from being crushed.

Water fights in Turkey. The new Jacob having fun.

Jacob has been on holiday once more - to Turunc in Turkey - and this time, it was a completely different experience.

His mum Rachel said: "He was running, jumping and playing in the pool. He was diving off the pier, just like a boy with no thought for it at all.

Jacob enjoying a swim on holiday.

'We had to carry him on the plane'

"Last year, he got a cold which went to his chest and he spent the whole of the second week in bed.

"He was on painkillers and when it was time to come home, he was crying and saying 'mam, I cant do it. We had to carry him on the plane to get him home."

He went to the doctors on his return to England. It showed that Jacob's cartilage had detached from his ribs as there was so little room in his chest.

Amazing progress after his op

Jacob just weeks after having surgery.

His progress has been amazing ever since.

Rachel said: "This was the first time away for Jacob since his operation and it was lovely to see.

Jacob, left, having fun on holiday in Turkey this year.

"He was just a normal lad who had his top off some of the time.

"He is wanting to go to the gym and build up muscle now, and he is using the pull-up bars that we have at home."

Relaxing in the Turkish sun.

So many people to thank

Jacob is doing so well that he doesn't need any more check-ups for 6 months.

Earlier this year, a fundraising appeal was launched with his caring sister Hollie Ferguson leading the campaign to get help.

A Washington company Peak Body Nutrition as well as Sunderland Echo readers helped to pay for the operation costing almost £15,000 at the Portland Hospital in London.

Jacob, who is a student at East Durham College, sent a heartfelt video from his hospital bed. He had a message for everyone who had supported him: “Thank you. You have changed my life forever.”

More surgery needed in the future

The Bradley Lowery Foundation also took on Jacob’s cause. As well as fundraising, it campaigned for the surgery procedure to be put back on the NHS.

Over time, the bars will push the sternum outwards to improve the depth of his chest, and that will free the pressure on his organs.