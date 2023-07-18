A mum-of-two has turned to the Bradley Lowery Foundation - to get help for her battle with cervical cancer.

Jade Nichols, 33, has fought cancer for 9 months after being diagnosed with a 2.5 inch tumour on her cervix as well as two infected lymph nodes.

Jade Nichols.

Treatment helped to shrink the tumour

But now, she's hoping to raise money for treatment which is not available to her on the NHS, she says.

Jade, who is married to Craig and has two sons Clay, 5, and Axel, 2, began her fight in October last year.

Jade with husband Craig and their two sons Axel and Clay.

She first had 5 weeks of radiotherapy and weekly chemotherapy.

Further intense chemotherapy followed earlier this year and her tumour shrunk to less than half an inch.

Lynn Murphy (left) with Jade Nichols at the Bradley Lowery Foundation office in Blackhall.

'Absolute exhaustion' but the chemo was paying off

"The body aches, the fatigue, the nausea, numbness in hands and feet, changes to taste and the absolute exhaustion that comes with intense chemotherapy was paying off," said Jade who launched a Just Giving page to hopefully fund the next stage of treatment.

Jade with her family.

Jade wants to raise money to be treated with an immunotherapy drug called Pembrolizumab which stimulates the body's immune system to fight cancer cells.

How you can help

Jade said she has been told that she would be eligible to have the drug through private treatment but it costs £4,000 every three weeks.

She turned to the Bradley Lowery Foundation and became their first adult case to receive support in their bid for medical treatment.

'They have been brilliant," said Jade, a former teaching assistant at Lynnfield Primary School in Hartlepool, who now works as an assistant head teacher at a primary school in Bishop Auckland.

"It is just what I have needed with the position I am in with my treatment."

The Foundation was set up in 2017 in memory of Bradley Lowery who died aged 6 after a battle with the childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

Jade, from Spennymoor, added: "They have got a wealth of expertise and knowledge because of the tragedy they have been through personally."

A lovely lady who needs support, say BLF

Lynn Murphy, co-founder of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, explained why Jade's case was so important - and why BLF is now available for other adults who need similar support.

Lynn Murphy, left, from the Bradley Lowery Foundation which is giving its backing to Jade Nichols in her fight against cancer.

She said Jade was a 'lovely lady' and there was a need to raise funds for her but also 'vital awareness'.

"We want to get her story out there and she is one of many. I think there are a lot of people going the same way and we are here to help them."

Bradley Lowery whose inspiration has helped so many others.

BLF has, for years, helped children who needed funds for medical treatment or equipment not available on the NHS.

Support now available for adults

This is the first time they have stepped in to help adults but that support will continue - and will be across the UK.

As well as treatments, the Foundation also support people who need someone to talk to.

"They have had nowhere to turn to and we have counselled them and there are thousands of people who we have helped," said Lynn.

BLF has funded childhood cancer research, and given help to children who need individual support.

It is also building a holiday home called Super Brad's Pad where families with poorly children can visit to get a break.

To support Jade's fundraising campaign, visit her Just Giving page.

