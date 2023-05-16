Sunderland's epic play-off story - and why we all have to play our part

How much heartache have we had over the years.

We beat Newcastle in 1990 only to come unstuck against Swindon in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The greatest play-off final ever?

Who's ready for more drama?

We overcame Sheffield United in 1998 and then lost on penalties to Charlton. Remember that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We lost out in the semi final against Palace in 2004 and won a hard-fought semi with Portsmouth in 2019 only for Charlton to beat us again.

And then there was the 2021 semi final heartache against Lincoln.

Supporting their heroes at the 2019 play-off final.

It all looks so different now

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it's been different lately.

We won a semi against Sheffield Wednesday and a fantastic final against Wycombe last year.

And these young lads, who are making Wearside so proud, are ready to do it again.

Heartache for these fans as they watched the play-off final in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So lets back them for one last push as we Dare to Dream once more. Haway the Lads.

What a night for these fans at Hillsborough in the play-off semi finals last year.