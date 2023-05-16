News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Sunderland's epic play-off story - and why we all have to play our part

Here we go again with the highs and lows of the play-offs and Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th May 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:37 BST

How much heartache have we had over the years.

We beat Newcastle in 1990 only to come unstuck against Swindon in the final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The greatest play-off final ever?

Who's ready for more drama?Who's ready for more drama?
Who's ready for more drama?
Most Popular

We overcame Sheffield United in 1998 and then lost on penalties to Charlton. Remember that?

Read More
The moment when Prince Charles ‘signed’ for Sunderland
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We lost out in the semi final against Palace in 2004 and won a hard-fought semi with Portsmouth in 2019 only for Charlton to beat us again.

And then there was the 2021 semi final heartache against Lincoln.

Supporting their heroes at the 2019 play-off final.Supporting their heroes at the 2019 play-off final.
Supporting their heroes at the 2019 play-off final.

It all looks so different now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it's been different lately.

We won a semi against Sheffield Wednesday and a fantastic final against Wycombe last year.

And these young lads, who are making Wearside so proud, are ready to do it again.

Heartache for these fans as they watched the play-off final in 2019.Heartache for these fans as they watched the play-off final in 2019.
Heartache for these fans as they watched the play-off final in 2019.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So lets back them for one last push as we Dare to Dream once more. Haway the Lads.

What a night for these fans at Hillsborough in the play-off semi finals last year.What a night for these fans at Hillsborough in the play-off semi finals last year.
What a night for these fans at Hillsborough in the play-off semi finals last year.
Singing their hearts out for the Lads in 2022.Singing their hearts out for the Lads in 2022.
Singing their hearts out for the Lads in 2022.
Related topics:SunderlandCharltonSwindonSheffield UnitedNewcastlePortsmouthWycombe