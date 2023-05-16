Sunderland's epic play-off story - and why we all have to play our part
Here we go again with the highs and lows of the play-offs and Sunderland.
How much heartache have we had over the years.
We beat Newcastle in 1990 only to come unstuck against Swindon in the final.
The greatest play-off final ever?
We overcame Sheffield United in 1998 and then lost on penalties to Charlton. Remember that?
We lost out in the semi final against Palace in 2004 and won a hard-fought semi with Portsmouth in 2019 only for Charlton to beat us again.
And then there was the 2021 semi final heartache against Lincoln.
It all looks so different now
But it's been different lately.
We won a semi against Sheffield Wednesday and a fantastic final against Wycombe last year.
And these young lads, who are making Wearside so proud, are ready to do it again.
So lets back them for one last push as we Dare to Dream once more. Haway the Lads.