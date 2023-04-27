News you can trust since 1873
They were there for one of the best nights in Sunderland's history at the Stadium of Light.

Best day at the Stadium of Light? Nine pictures from Sunderland's play-off semi final against Sheffield United, 25 years ago in 1998

That was some night on Wearside and we want more.

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

It is coming up for 25 years since Sunderland battled it out in a play-off semi final against Sheffield United in front of a packed Stadium of Light.

The Lads won 2-0 to reach the finals against Charlton and we all know what happened next.

But the Black Cats are back in the play-off hunt and it is time to roar them on with memories from 1998.

Haway the Lads.

Having the time of their lives in 1998. See how many faces you recognise.

1. Singing at the SoL

Having the time of their lives in 1998. See how many faces you recognise. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Close-fought action between the two teams.

2. Midfield battle

Close-fought action between the two teams. Photo: TC

A night of drama and excitement but were you there?

3. What an atmosphere

A night of drama and excitement but were you there? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Niall Quinn celebrates as Sunderland score against Sheffield United.

4. Niall's joy

Niall Quinn celebrates as Sunderland score against Sheffield United. Photo: TC

