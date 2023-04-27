Best day at the Stadium of Light? Nine pictures from Sunderland's play-off semi final against Sheffield United, 25 years ago in 1998
That was some night on Wearside and we want more.
It is coming up for 25 years since Sunderland battled it out in a play-off semi final against Sheffield United in front of a packed Stadium of Light.
The Lads won 2-0 to reach the finals against Charlton and we all know what happened next.
But the Black Cats are back in the play-off hunt and it is time to roar them on with memories from 1998.
Haway the Lads.
Page 1 of 3