The fans have been there plenty of times before and Sunderland Echo photographers have joined them as they went through all sorts of emotions.

As we get ready for the first leg of the EFL Division One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, let’s look back at faces in the crowds of previous semi-finals.

Were you pictured as Sunderland took on Gillingham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Portsmouth or Lincoln?

Take a look.

Heartache in 1987 Sunderland dropped to the old Third Division for the first time in their history after losing to Gillingham on away goals in 1987. Were you pictured at Roker Park? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

Retro at Roker Park Faces in the crowd as Sunderland faced Gillingham in 1987. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

Derby memories from 1990 Sunderland and Newcastle battle it out in the first leg of the play-off semi finals at Roker Park in 1990. Were you there? Photo: se Photo Sales

What a night Was this the best atmosphere you've ever witnessed at the stadium? It's Sunderland against Sheffield United in the 1998 play-offs. Photo: TC Photo Sales