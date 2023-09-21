News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland pub crawls: The Sunderland bars, clubs and pubs you loved to visit on a retro night out

By Debra Fox
Published 21st Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

We are off for a night out to remember at some of Sunderland’s most-loved retro pubs – including one or two that have stood the test of time and are still serving customers today.

Autumn is here and the weather will soon be crisp and cool enough to warrant the perfect cosy night out with friends at your favourite city pub. But do you remember the nights when you’d leave your jacket at home, get dressed up to the nines and head out for a whistle-stop tour of Sunderland’s bar scene?

We asked the Wearside Echoes community on Facebook to outline their favourite retro pub crawl route from the good old days – and the answers certainly didn’t disappoint.

From a glass of wine at Blueberries to ending the night at Finos or Ku Club, feast your eyes on an unforgettable night out in photo form.

Wearside Echoes readers have been sharing their ultimate retro pub crawl routes through Sunderland. Let's take a look at their favourite haunts.

Wearside Echoes readers have been sharing their ultimate retro pub crawl routes through Sunderland. Let's take a look at their favourite haunts. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Pictured in June 1971, the Argo Frigate pub was a must-visit for many followers on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group.

Pictured in June 1971, the Argo Frigate pub was a must-visit for many followers on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group. Photo: Sunderland Echo

The Beehive on Holmeside is still serving thirsty punters today! Here's a reminder of how the pub looked in 1967. Picture: Ron Lawson.

The Beehive on Holmeside is still serving thirsty punters today! Here's a reminder of how the pub looked in 1967. Picture: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson

Who's for a pint at The Continental? It's pictured here in 1958 ahead of opening.

Who's for a pint at The Continental? It's pictured here in 1958 ahead of opening. Photo: Sunderland Echo

