See inside new-look pub as Beehive name returns to Sunderland city centre

The corner bar on Crowtree Road and Holmeside has had a number of guises over the years, most recently as Flanagans.

But after it was taken over by Admiral Taverns six months ago, it’s been given a whole new look and has been renamed as Beehive, which is one of the most popular bars to have inhabited the site over the years.

Gone is the red exterior of Flanagans to be replaced by a more neutral grey tone. The inside too has been given a new look with the ground floor levelled, new carpets and furnishings.

The upstairs of the site is undergoing a refurbishment for functions and events. Live music and karaoke nights will also be making a return to the pub.

The pub has been closed for four weeks while works were taking place, and manager Annabelle Gray said they’ve already been getting some good feedback on the new name.

Annabelle, who’s managed the bar for the past three months, said: "We’ve really managed to turn the pub around in the past few months since Admiral Taverns took it over, so they decided to give it a makeover.

“Before we closed for the refurb we gave people a taster night with some live bands. We announced the name was going to be Beehive and the roof went off the place. People have been really interested to see what we’re doing with it.”

Annabelle says the town has seen increased footfall over the summer.

"We’re in a great location here and we do really well on football weekends,” she said. “The Euros was great for the town, people flocked to the pubs, and that seems to have remained. We show all the sports here and it’s really popular.”

Speaking about creating a function room upstairs, she said: “The response has been great, we have a lot of bookings in for October and November, as well as some Christmas parties.”

The Beehive is open seven days a week from 12-noon, until 2am when they’re hosting events.

