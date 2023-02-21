Annabels: A tribute to the Sunderland nightclub with its live acts, fire eaters and fundraising nights
If Annabels was your choice for a Sunderland night out, this is the place for you.
The one-time venue on the corner of High Street West has been demolished to make way for the Culture House.
But we can always cherish the memories of a place where we enjoyed dancing, live acts including fire eaters, fancy dress evenings and raising money for charity.
We have images from the 1980s onwards, showing the staff, performers and the dance floor.
DJ Brutus Gold and his 1990s sessions
Maybe you remember it in the 1990s when Brutus Gold was the DJ on a night where admission was £1 and Wednesday night was ‘70s night – with period attire optional!
What about you? Was it your favourite venue from the past or is there another Sunderland nightspot which tops your opinion?
You might have a preference for Pzazz, Finos, Bentleys, The Rink, Wetherells, Chambers, Ku or Fusion.
Email [email protected] to tell us more.