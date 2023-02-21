The one-time venue on the corner of High Street West has been demolished to make way for the Culture House.

But we can always cherish the memories of a place where we enjoyed dancing, live acts including fire eaters, fancy dress evenings and raising money for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colourful reminders of Annabels as we step back in time.

We have images from the 1980s onwards, showing the staff, performers and the dance floor.

DJ Brutus Gold and his 1990s sessions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybe you remember it in the 1990s when Brutus Gold was the DJ on a night where admission was £1 and Wednesday night was ‘70s night – with period attire optional!

What about you? Was it your favourite venue from the past or is there another Sunderland nightspot which tops your opinion?

Annabel's staff Donna Spencer, left and Tina Morris with some of the tins that had been collected to help people in Sunderland in 1991.

You might have a preference for Pzazz, Finos, Bentleys, The Rink, Wetherells, Chambers, Ku or Fusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

The Annabels dance floor in 2006.