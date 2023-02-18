11 pictures from Chambers in Sunderland in 1998 and 1999 as we enjoy another dose of Nineties nostalgia
Get your dancing shoes on! We are going back to late 1998 and early 1999 with 11 photos of people having a great time in Chambers nightclub.
They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves, a DJ at the time, and they are a wonderful reminder of the Sunderland social scene more than 20 years ago.
Are you pictured? Can you spot someone you know?
Join us on a journey back to the Chambers dance floor.
Page 1 of 3