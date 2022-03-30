A singsong in the pouring rain as you waited for the Queen to arrive in Sunderland

The rain was non-stop but every spectator seat outside Sunderland station was packed with waiting pensioners, schoolchildren, mums and dads.

To keep the crowds entertained, a town centre singsong was quickly arranged with classics such as Old Black Joe and My Bonnie belting out.

How do we know? Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, was there and shares his story.

The heavens opened on the day the Queen came to Sunderland in 1954.

It was the evening of Friday, October 29, 1954 when Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, made her very first visit as Queen to Sunderland.

No-one told the weather gods and the heavens opened.

Floral decorations were erected inside and outside the Town Hall entrance and an impressive red carpet laid on the steps, pavement and road.

Cliff Park, Roker Terrace and Harbour View were packed and 10,000 schoolchildren were there.

A wave from Her Majesty as she arrives in Sunderland. Photo: Philip Curtis.

Some of the more ambitious spectators chose dangerous perches, scrambling along ledges towards vantage points high over the pavements of Fawcett

Street.

By 2pm, 1,000 seats on Monkwearmouth Station forecourt were full with old folk but there was two and a half hours to go and guess what? The rain was still lashing down.

Coun W. Wilson gave out song sheets to everyone. Loudspeakers were set up and very soon John Peel, My Bonnie and Old Black Joe were practically raising the station roof. The rain continued to lash down.

The Royal couple get a warm welcome. Photo: Philip Curtis

By 3pm, Roker sea front was packed with wet, but excited, schoolchildren ready with their flags.

The entourage was half an hour late – the route had been packed with children and the Queen insisted the cars slowed down so that they could get a good view of her. It was not until just after 5pm that they crossed into the Borough and made their way down Cairns Road towards the sea front.

The cars then made their way up Roker Avenue passing the Ropery. I was standing across the road with my mother, both soaked to the skin.

As the Queen passed I frantically waved my flag but, as luck had it, she actually looked the other way. Within seconds she had passed and the moment was over.

Pensioners outside Monkwearmouth Station, ready for their singalong. Photo: Philip Curtis

When Monkwearmouth Station was reached, the drenched pensioners broke into a spirited rendition of Land of Hope and Glory.

There were almost 100,000 people in Fawcett Street that evening when The Mayor of Sunderland, Mrs Jane Huggins, together with Dr. Ramsey, the Bishop of Durham, greeted the Queen. After a few waves to the crowd, they all went up the rain-sodden red carpet to the Town Hall where tea was served.

It had been quite a day and the crowds quickly dispersed, wet through, but happy. Me? I returned home with Mam and took off my coat, the sleeves of which had shrunk almost six inches with the rain.

Over her seventy-year reign our Queen would go on to visit Sunderland many times but that rainy evening in October 1954 was the best – because I was there!

Our thanks go to Philip. To find out more about the Antiquarian Society, visit its Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

To apply to become a member, email [email protected]

Queen Elizabeth II outside Sunderland Town Hall with civic dignitaries in 1954.

To share your own memories of Sunderland over the years, email [email protected]

