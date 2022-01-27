Sunderland landmark Roker Pier set to reopen in March following £6,000 repair bill for Storm Arwen damage

Sunderland City Council announced the landmark was closed to the public following the severe weather event last year.

This aimed to allow assessments to take place to look at the scale of damage and if repairs were needed.

At a meeting of full council, city leaders confirmed that a contractor had been engaged for the works, which will rack up a bill of nearly £6,000.

Roker Pier

However due to the specialist nature of the project, the scheme is not due to be completed for several months.

Labour councillor Paul Stewart, the local authority's cabinet secretary, told Wednesday’s meeting: “An inspection of the pier was carried out following Storm Arwen to assess the damage.

“The inspection identified that sections of the railings had been damaged or lost, meaning the pier had to be closed for safety.

“A local contractor has been engaged to carry out the necessary repairs, but the post and railings required are cast iron and are not standard off-the-shelf items.

“They need to be manufactured to order, consequently they’re on an extended delivery and we’re expecting repairs to be completed by late-March.”

Cllr Stewart was responding to a question from councillor Sam Johnston, Conservative representative for the St Peter's ward.

This included requests for the outcome of the council assessment of Roker Pier following Storm Arwen, the cost of any repairs and when residents can expect the landmark to reopen for public use.

Cllr Johnston also asked whether “staffing issues” would continue at Roker Pier when the repair works are complete and the site reopens.

The St Peter's ward councillor said: “Can the cabinet secretary assure me that the staffing issues that had required the pier to be closed, often at short notice, before Storm Arwen have now been resolved and won’t continue to be a problem when it reopens in late-March.”

Cabinet secretary Cllr Stewart said he did not have the information and would provide a written answer after the meeting.

The total cost of repair works at Roker Pier to allow it to reopen to the public is expected to be £5,759.

