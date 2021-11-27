STORM ARWEN: Sunderland Council takes more than 400 calls as weather wreaks havoc with huge waves battering Roker Pier and car covered in bricks in Gloucester Avenue

Sunderland City Council says it has taken more than 400 calls overnight as Storm Arwen continues to wreak havoc across Wearside.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 3:26 pm

People are being advised to only travel if essential and stay away from the beaches and promenade at Sunderland' s seafront where huge waves have battered Roker Pier, which is closed to the public.

Strong winds are expected to continue for much of the day, with a Met Office yellow warning for wind in place until 6pm, bringing with it the potential for further travel disruption and damage.

Read More

Read More
Storm Arwen LIVE: Updates from across the North East as wild weather batters reg...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Huge waves crash the against the sea wall and Roker Lighthouse in Sunderland during Storm Arwen which saw gusts of almost 100 miles per hour battering areas of the UK. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.

A statement from the local authority said: “The City Council has taken more than 400 calls overnight and this morning as the community awoke to the full force of Storm Arwen.

"Council teams worked throughout the night alongside the emergency services to tackle problems caused by the storm and are continuing to work to full capacity today to support communities. People are being asked to be patient as the council works through the large volume of calls.”

IN PICTURES: Scenes of devastation across Sunderland after Storm Arwen arrives

Calls have included damage to trees, buildings, businesses and residential properties. In Gloucester Avenue, Roker, one car could be seen covered in bricks which had fallen from the side of a property. And there were similar scenes in St John’s Terrace, in East Boldon.

A man makes safe fallen masonry from a property, which has damaged a nearby car, on Gloucester Avenue in Roker, Sunderland, after gusts of almost 100 miles per hour battered some areas of the UK during Storm Arwen. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.

There is also widespread disruption to transport with services suspended across Tyne and Wear Metro and a number of rail services also affected and there is lots of debris on the roads so people are being advised to only go out if their journey is essential.

Huge waves crash against the sea wall and Roker Lighthouse in Sunderland in the tail end of Storm Arwen which saw gusts of almost 100 miles per hour battering areas of the UK. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.
Workmen block off an area of fallen masonry from a property, which has damaged a nearby car, on Gloucester Avenue in Roker, Sunderland.
Damage caused to a house and car in East Boldon as bricks litter the pathway from the gable end of a property.
Sunderland City CouncilSunderland CouncilSunderland